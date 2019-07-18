Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Tribunal admits 388 polling units results

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Owerri, has admitted results in 388 polling units alleged to have been omitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during the governorship election of March 9th, 2019, which produced Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a winner.

The 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hope Uzodinma, (Petitioner) who was led to the witness box by his counsel, Olusola Oke SAN, tendered the result before the tribunal which were accepted as exhibit by the tribunal.

Uzodinma claimed was the said March 9th 2019 governorship elections results not included in the results declared were that of Ngor Okpala, Oguta, Obowo, Ikeduru, Oru East, Oru West, Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema among others.

Uzodinma presented his evidence before the court and testified that the duplicate copies of form EC8C and EC8B, were suppose to be part of the results but were omitted.

However, all the respondents at the tribunal objected to the evidence presented by the Imo guber APC, candidate.

Vanguard