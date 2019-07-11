Ihedioha approves rehabilitation of all major roads in Imo state

By Idowu Bankole

The IMO state governor, Governor Emeka Ihedioha, today, approved the rehabilitation major roads in the state which according to the state government are death traps for motorist plying the road and therefore needs urgent attention.

Governor Ihedioha made the approval after meeting with the delegation from World bank/IDA/NEWMAP.

At the stakeholder meeting, Governor Ihedioha told the delegation that “it is a new era in our state, we have had our challenges as a state and a people over the period. In the past, we have been in the news for reasons that have not impacted the economy of the state and our people and I am determined to change that narrative”.

“I am happy that we are making progress in that regard. Before my inauguration, I visited the World Bank, discussed on how we can collaborate to bring development to the state and now I am happy because those visits have positively impacted your impression about our state and we are marching those impressions with actions”.

According to Governor Ihedioha “We want to restore IMO state to a grade A state because we have a huge resource base and it is a matter of utilizing the resources to advance the well being of our people. We have confidence in the World Bank and I believe we can complement each other”.

On New MAP, Governor Ihedioha says “we acknowledge the success of NEW MAP in some other places, and so we are going to partner with you such that we situate ourselves in a way that we benefit from your laudable programmes going forward. We, however, solicit your urgent assistant to achieve the Owerri water project.

The approved road for reconstruction and rehabilitation are:-

Naze Polytechnic Junction-Futo-Obinze terminating at Owerri, Portharcourt Rd junction MCC-Uratta road-Toronto junction. Control Post- Ibari Ogwa Junction. Okigwe Urban to St. Mary Okigwe. Ahiara Junction- Aba Brabch running through Okpala junction through Chokoneze to Ahiara. Avutu Poultry Road. Obowo. Mgbidi-Oguta Road. Avu Junction-Adapalm. Imo State University Teaching Hospital Orlu Rd. Control Post-Umuguma Road. Vanguard