Igbo seek partnership in Ayade’s industrialisation drive

On 12:12 amIn Newsby

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Igbo living in Cross River State have urged Governor Ben Ayade to partner with them in his industrialisation drive, especially the deep sea port project.

Addressing newsmen in Calabar shortly after Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Cross River State chapter’s quarterly meeting  yesterday, its President, Ugorji Nwabueze(Esq), restated their commitment and willingness to  partner  the state’s industrialisation drive
He said: “We, at this point, enjoin Governor Ben Ayade to partner with Ndigbo in his industrialisation drive, especially in the Deep Sea Port project to ensure maximum utilisation on completion.

“We restate our commitment and willingness to partner with the state government to promote commerce and industry. We are industrious as a people and we know Professor Ayade is moving the state to the next level through his industrialisation drive and we will not hesitate to give our all in making that dream a reality.

“We commend the gesture and magnanimity of the host communities over the cordial relationship and mutual cooperation existing between the hosts and Ndigbo.

“We appreciate the good gesture of the governor by attending the Ohanaeze Day celebration and the 28th anniversary of the leadership of Eze E. A. Ezenwenyi, Eze-Igbo and father of Igbo in Cross River, last year at Abraham Ordia Stadium.

