Igbo are not beggars, study them – Reno Omkri advises Africa

5:32 pm

Ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omkri, Saturday extolled the Igbo race, noting that he has never seen an Igbo beggar on the street.

Disclosing this via his verified facebook handle, the outspoken Omkri advised Africans to emulate the Igbo race, saying that they have produced more US dollar multimillionaires than Harvard Business School.

His words, “Since I was born till today, I have NEVER seen an Igbo BEGGAR. Africa should study this most enterprising ethnic nationality.

Nigeria had her fastest GDP growth in 2003-2007 and 2011-2015, under the hand of an Igbo woman named Ngozi Okonjo Iweala.

It can’t be a COINCIDENCE! The Igbo are an African ethnic nationality that have produced more US dollar multimillionaires, per capita, through their apprenticeship system, than Harvard Business School. Igbos prove that WHO you know takes you farther than WHAT you know”.

