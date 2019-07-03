 IE begins MAP rollout in Shomolu Business Unit

Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), said it has commenced the roll out of meters for customers in the Shomolu Business Unit under the Meter Asset Provider scheme.

The company, which has just completed the installation of meters for all residents of Unilag Estate in Isheri, announced that it has also commenced metering of Magodo residents and will extend the service across the Business Unit in the next few weeks.

This exercise according to the company is an efforts geared towards bridging the metering gap under its network. It is also in line with the directive of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Acting Chief Commercial Officer Ikeja Electric, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, explained that Ikeja Electric is deploying meters in phases, starting with Shomolu, Ikorodu and Abule-Egba Business Units. The second phase will include Akowonjo, Ikeja and Oshodi Business Units.

“We have commenced metering in University of Lagos Estate, Magodo and some other areas as a pilot scheme. It is the unique demography of these areas that has made the survey of customers very easy” he said.

According to him, unmetered customers can register throughmap.ikejaelectric.com using their Ikeja Electric’s account number on the bill to update their KYC (Know Your Customer)details after which a survey will be carried out to determine the type of meter that will be suitable for their premises.

He also explained that customers will be advised to pay based on the survey and the meter will be installed within ten days after payment.

Obi-Chukwu also cautioned against meter bypass stating that offenders will be prosecuted if they are caught.

“The company has put measures in place to ensure that the meters are not by-passed and there are monitoring team patrolling on daily basis to check the meters. Whoever is caught to have by-passed will face sanctions accordingly” he said.

“Offenders will be made to pay fine of Fifty thousand Naira (N50,000) if it’s single phase meter and One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) for by-passing three phase meter. Also such customer will be charged for loss of revenue by billing the customer backward, as determined by Ikeja Electric. The fine depends on the nature and level of the by-pass” Obi-Chukwu added.

He also warned all customers against energy theft and any form of illegal connection, advising them to go to the nearest Ikeja Electric’s office to make complaints.