ICPC recovers hospital equipment stockpiled in private property in A’Ibom

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Wednesday said it had recovered multi-million naira medical equipment stockpiled in a private property in Akwa Ibom.

The State Commissioner of ICPC, Mr Shola Shodipo, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen after he led them to evacuate and deliver the equipment to Ukana Cottage Hospital in Essien Udim Local Government Area.

He said: “The Commission in the process of investigation discovered that the equipment meant was for the Cottage hospital since March, 2018 was not actually delivered.

“ICPC is interested in constituency projects and has set up tracking groups in 12 states of the federation.

“In the course of our assignment we discovered that the supply of three dialysis machines and other equipment meant for Ukana Cottage Hospital were not delivered.

“”We found only one in a private place which was not delivered or put in place in the hospital.

“They were found in that building that we went to. These machines and other equipment were meant to be delivered since 2018.

“”We have taken the equipment to the appropriate location. The equipment are supposed to help the community in the provision of healthcare delivery.’’

Shodipo added that investigations were ongoing to unravel how the equipment managed to get to the private home.

According to him, the equipment recovered included, two 15KVA generator, Dialysis machine, infant incubator, Termacrit Centrific machine for PCV, Anaesthetic machine, ECG monitor, Oxygen regulator among others.

“We are still in the process of investigation. I will not be able to tell for now, but I can tell you that the equipment was meant for the Cottage Hospital.

“”A particular company was awarded the contract,’’ he said.

The Medical Director in charge of the hospital, Dr Mary Udoh, who received the equipment on behalf of the hospital, expressed appreciation to ICPC for ensuring that the equipment were delivered to the hospital.

Udoh said that the equipment would go a long way to facilitate healthcare delivery services to the communities.

“On behalf of the Hospital Management, I want to say we are very happy receiving the equipment today, and I want to thank the ICPC for ensuring that these equipment were delivered to the right place.

“The equipment will help us in our service delivery to the people,” Udoh said. (NAN)