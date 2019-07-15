Ibusa community sends SOS to IGP over attack by youths

Family members and owners of Aja-Ogwuaja/Kpalakpala farmland, Ezukwu Anyalaobum Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, have cried out to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Adamu Mohammed, to come to their aid over the forceful invasion of their farmland and threat to their lives by some youths of the area.

Speaking with newsmen at his Ezukwu residence, the senior Diokpa of the community, Sir Fidelis Nwanze, who is also the Diokpa of Umualo family on behalf of the other nine communities of the area, stated that the appeal to the law enforcement agents became necessary as, according to him, his people who were peacefully going about their lawful farming were recently attacked by some youths.

Nwanze, a retired President of the Customary Court, Ibusa, disclosed that members of his community, who are predominantly farmers and some of them between the ages of 70 and 80, now live in fear as the invaders have destroyed farm produce and farming materials, while also threatening that nobody, no matter how highly placed in the society, can stop them from carrying out their activities.

Vanguard