Seven people have bagged various jail terms for destroying and carting away facilities belonging to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Samuel Samson and Mayowa Adeboye arraigned before a magistrate court in Abeokuta, Ogun state for vandalism and cable theft will be behind bars for 21/2 years, while Femi Adewale arraigned before the same court was sentenced for 4 years.

Gbolahan Ogunjobi arraigned before a magistrate court II in Ota, Ogun state got 3 years imprisonment for unlawful damage and stealing of a transformer. Ayeni Kayode got 6 months sentence for impersonating an IBEDC staff in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Ageniga Ayobami and Ganiyu Alao also got 6 months and 3 months jail terms respectively for stealing prepaid meters and reckless driving which caused damage to a high-tension pole.

These bring the total number of convictions secured by IBEDC in this regard to 25 in the last 3 years.

The management in a statement said it remains committed to exposing and bringing to book these criminals to ensure better power supply to all its esteemed customers and appealed to all customers and stakeholders to join in the fight against vandalism and energy theft.