Ibadan-Ife expressway is now safe, Oyetola insists

The Governor of the State of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola has assured Nigerians especially residents and citizens of the state on the security & protection of lives and properties which is utmost in his priority as the state helmsman.

Oyetola who spoke through the Chairman of Irewole local government, Hon. Remi Abass confirmed that few arrests have been made in Ikire, and the criminals are producing useful information to assist security agencies. The security men and the Vigilantes incorporated by the four LGA/LCDAs in Irewole & Isokan are on 24hours patrol which has yielded positive results, and I can authoritatively tell you that no incidence of kidnap has been recorded in the last two weeks.

Abbas also commended the State governor for his proactive measures in ensuring stability and peace in every part of the state and creating the necessary support & logistics when and where necessary to tighten the security network in and around the expressway.

He also reiterated that most of the stories on the social media platforms are either over bloated or nonexistent”, and that’s why Mr. Governor approached the Chief of Army Staff, IG of Police to strengthen the security of the state to tackle the menace, he stressed.

Similarly, one of the governor’s aides, Engr. Remi Omowaiye corroborated this claim on TVC flagship programme, Your View with Morayo. In his words, “Our Governor is doing everything humanly and legitimately possible to minimize the few instances and pockets of violence we are experiencing in Osun.

As revealed by Omowaiye on TVC that failed portions & potholes on the Ibadan Ife express road may be aiding criminal activities which made the Governor before now to solicit assistance from the Federal Ministry of Works and FERMA to repair the bad portions, Omowaiye who is the Supervisor for Works led by the Irewole LG Chairman inspected FERMA operations at the Wasinmi axis of the expressway today who have started rehabilitation from the Ibadan axis.

Both of them later joined local vigilante/hunters initiated on patrol and visited the four formation units of the deployed Mobile Police, commuters and drivers were seen and heard eulogizing the efforts of the governor in making Osun safe for all.