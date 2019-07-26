Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has reiterated his determination to remain focused on governance ahead of the governorship poll in the state.

The Governor stated this through a message by his Director-General of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, Friday.

Bello said his administration has made giant strides in the key sectors of the economy which has impacted positively on the welfare of the people.

He said: “My Administration has kept faith with the New Direction Agenda, which was tailored towards a handshake with development and massive transformation of the economy.

“Our achievements may not shout noisily, but we have recorded massive achievements in the critical sectors of the economy such as agriculture.

“Through the anchor borrowers scheme, we have empowered a good number of rural farmers and have strengthened the capacities and economic powers of rural families. Our Rice Mill is ready and we have achieved a lot in the area of maintaining our leadership position in the production of Cassava and Cashew.

“Our health Programs have received rave reviews by the world bank and other donor agencies because it has impacted on families. Maternal mortality has reduced, nutrition has been taken seriously and we have raised the bar on Primary Health Care.

“In the area of education, we are one of the few states that have done very well in improving basic education. With the standard we have enthroned in primary schools, People’s confidence in public schools has been restored. We have also focused on Technical Education to boost reliance on blue-collar jobs across the state.

“In the area of security, we can modestly say no State has done it better in the past three years. We are not surprised that through security and our accommodating economic policies, more industries have moved into our state. Recently, the Bureau Of Statistics rated our state as one of the states that have reduced unemployment in the past year”.

The Governor assured the people of the state that he won’t slow down ahead of the election.

“The November 16 Governorship election will be a second referendum on our administration. The first was passed in the 2019 general elections and we thank the good people of the state.

“We are determined to continue to work hard because that is our campaign tool ahead of the Governorship election”, he said.

Bello called on the people of the state to continue to live in harmony, saying his administration has laid a good foundation for the harmonious existence of the people of the state. He also enjoined the people to continue to work with security agencies to make Kogi uncomfortable for criminals.

“We thank the security agencies and the people of our dear State for the synergy that has made our state one of the most secured in the country today.

“The Royal Fathers have been a big part of our success story. Their counsel and cooperation have helped the administration achieve great success”.

The Governor also congratulated the Minister-designate from Kogi State, Hajia Ramatu Tijani Aliyu on her appointment, hailing her as an “Amazon of the Confluence”. He charged her and other Ministerial nominees to work hard for the realization of the Next Level Agenda Of President Muhammadu Buhari.

