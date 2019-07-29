I will end subsidy, oil theft if petroleum minister, Ministerial Nominee

As Aregbesola Calls for Heavy Taxation Against the Rich

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- A Ministerial Nominee, Goddy Jedy- Agba from Cross River State, Monday told the Senate that if President Muhammadu Buhari assigns to him, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, he would ensure that he puts an end to subsidy regime in Nigeria.



According to him, Nigerian government does not need to pay trillion of tax payers money to subsidise imported refined petroleum products once crude would be taken directly to the existing functional refineries across the country.

Jeddy- Agba, a former Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC has also promised that he would end the lingering issue of oil theft, adding that the best way to stop pipeline vandalism would be to lay the types of pipes that Vandals will find very difficult to destroy while drones should be deployed to monitor those pipes and pour hot waters on the vandals.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senate for Screening as a Ministerial Nominee at the ongoing ministerial screening by the Senate, the Ministerial Nominee has also promised that if given the opportunity to oversee the oil sector, he would work to ensure that was what he termed, the optimum functionality of all the government owned refineries as well as the completion of the privately owned refinery under construction.

Jeddy- Agba who also said he would work towarda the establishment of modular refineries if appointed as a minister, has however called for the establishment of a control room equipped with competent professionals and modern technology to end oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The Nominee said, ” We don’t need to import petroleum products. What we need to do is to strengthen the various agencies to checkmate the actual crude being loaded and write report.

“We do not have the technology to monitor the process of loading up to the point of export. For now, it is the International Oil Companies that determine the quantity of crude they export because we don’t have control over their operations.

“If I am in that ministry, I will push for the establishment of a control room where we will monitor the process of crude loading up to the point of export. We can do that Nigeria, ” he added.

Meanwhile, the immediate past governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola while responding to question on taxation, said that for Nigeria to have a just taxation system, the rich or the wealthy in the society must be specially taxed as that would bridge the wide gap between them and the poor on one hand , and in raising the revenue profile of the country for infrastructural development .

He said, “There is need to put in place , privileged taxes for those who have huge resources as a way of raising revenues for the country and bridging the wide gap of inequality between the rich and the poor in the society. We have left the rich men in Nigeria from discharging their responsibility in tax. I will recommend serious taxation for wealthy people in Nigeria. If that will make the poor from giving from their token, I will be satisfied. I will go for just taxation.”

On salary arrears owed as governor, the Ministerial Nominee from Osun State said, “I will say the narrative of salary in Osun is mischievous. We paid huge attention to capital project. Personnel coat alone on my revenue was 60% Osun civil service in Osun was huge and top heavy. The fat cat in level 8 and above less than 30% take over N2 Billion.

“Short of sacking people, I have to constitute a committee with Comrade Sunmonu to trace revenue flow. I never owe level 1-7 and salary.”