I use Navy ID to ward off touts, says fake Naval officer

By Jane Onozure

A 30-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Mohammed Tukur, arrested for parading himself as a Naval personnel, said he chose to wear the camouflage to scare agberos(motor park touts), and street urchins that usually extort him.

Tukur was arrested by policemen attached to Mushin Division of the Lagos State Police Command, while clad in Navy camouflage at about 1a.m. on July 4.

When accosted, Police sources said he presented an identity card with service number X34740, which date of issuance showed September 2014.

Dissatisfied with his claim, the Anti-Crime Patrol team took him to the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre in Oshodi, where he was discovered to be a fake.

Information gathered revealed that the identity card found on him look exactly like that of the Navy. But when it was scanned, it was discovered to lack some vital security signs found on original identity cards.

During interrogation, the suspect, according to sources, said he was from Kaduna State and that he was working for one Naval officer named Tukur in Port Harcourt, whom he claimed printed the ID card for him.

He further stated that the said Tukur was dead, adding that he lived with him at Damusa Barracks in Port Harcourt before his demise.

Police sources said: “On the day he was arrested, he carried a passenger, who told him that he was a Naval personnel and pleaded with him to take him to Oshodi from Costain at 1a.m.”

Confession

The suspect, who resides in Ajah area of the state, said the passenger met him while he was washing his okada at Costain.

He said: “I didn’t want to pick the passenger because I told him I was not working at 1a.m. But he said he was a Naval personnel, coming from Ojo Barracks and pleaded with me to drop him at Oshodi, claiming his wife had just been delivered of a baby.

“He directed me to go through Mushin, where I was arrested. We were both arrested but they allowed him to go when he identified himself.”

Asked why he was going about with the ID card whereas he was not a personnel, he replied: “I wore the camouflage to scare away agberos (motor park touts) street urchins because they usually collect between N2,000 and N3,000, from me.

“But when I showed them my ID card, they would leave me alone.”

The suspect is yet to be charged to court.

Vanguard