‘I trust our service chiefs, they will get rid of insecurity in Nigeria’

Mr Tajudeen Adefisoye, the Vice Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Army, has expressed confidence in the ability of security agencies to address the current security challenges in the country.

Adefisoye, who represents Idanre/Ifedore Federal Consistency, expressed this optimism in an interview with journalists on Tuesday in Akure while reacting to his recent appointment in the House.

Adefisoye, said he had been properly briefed about the situation facing the army in the fight against insurgency, and that the House would partner with the executive arm of government to resolve the security challenges.

He called for calm on the spate of kidnappings and other crimes in the Southwest, as well as urged the federal government, as a matter of urgency, to deal with the various security problems facing the country.

“It is time for a collective action against insecurity instead of the usual blame game; ‘ethnic demonisation’ or name calling. We are all concerned with the growing insecurity in the country and this is the time to act fast.

“I am sure my chairman will soon convey a meeting with the Nigerian Army hierarchy, so that we can fully grasp the situation at hand, be on the same page and collectively profer lasting solutions to it,” he said.

He assured his constituents of his commitment to his electoral promises, which include provision of water, road, schools and empowerment for youths.

“I campaigned in more than 350 villages and saw the widespread poverty, especially lack of basic infrastructure such as electricity, water, roads and schools.

“We are determined to make an impact in these areas through robust legislations and advocacy for the plight of our people,” the only Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) federal lawmaker said.

Adefisoye had last Friday organised a reception for his constituents to show appreciation for electing him to represent them in the House.

Vanguard