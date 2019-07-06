By Rotimi Agbana

Having paid his dues on the Nigerian music scene with almost a decade of music-making, multi-talented singer/songwriter and producer, Segun Michael Ajayi, a.k.a Mystro still struggled to hit limelight till his collaboration with Wizkid, ‘Immediately’, hit the airwaves.

In a chat with Showtime, the singer who after his hit song with Wizkid went on to drop another single, titled ‘Gawu’ with self-styled ‘African Bad Girl’, Tiwa Savage, noted that prior to his song with Wizkid and Tiwa, he thought he was underrated.

“For a while I thought I was underrated but after my song with Wizkid and Tiwa, I left that zone and it’s a huge privilege and honour for me and the consumers of my music because when you’re tagged underrated it’s really hard to get out of that zone. Right now I don’t think I’m underrated. Wizkid did a great job; he actually put me in the limelight. Now I’m just here to prove myself more. I’m not doing a lot of collaborations this time; it’s just going to be about myself”, he said.

He added that asking Wizkid to jump on his song ‘Immediately’, was a deliberate act.

“Of cause featuring Wizkid on my song was deliberate, I felt like he was going to be the perfect person for the song and he actually did justice to it. The result was the exact way that I wanted it”, he noted.

Speaking further, he revealed that the fact that people think he sounds like Wizkid is a good thing but he is currently on a conscious mission to define and prove his sound.

“I hear that a lot but it’s good that it’s Wizkid, at least they aren’t saying I sound like Speed Darlington; no disrespect to him though. I think it’s a good thing because Wizkid is a legend. It still boils down to what I said earlier, this is the right time to prove myself as Mystro. In case you don’t know, I’ve been the brain box behind many of the biggest hits we have in the Nigerian music industry. So just watch out for me, I’m going to surprise the industry in a lot of ways”, he said.