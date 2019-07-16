I regret not being serious with my education – Yvonne Nelson

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has expressed regret for not taking her studies serious while in school.

The Mother of one narrated how she had little time for her books after getting a spot in the entertainment industry in a recent interview.

She further explained the challenges she faced in making out time to re-sit for some papers, after she failed her Senior High School (SHS) examination.

“I would go on stage every Saturday in SHS. I had to rewrite some papers. I was so into entertainment that I didn’t take my schooling serious.

“You can easily mess up and not make it to university. I regret not paying attention to my books so when I see kids of today, I tell them to pay attention to their books,” she said.

Yvonne also stressed the need to climb the educational ladder, regardless of career path.

“I was in Central University. And it wasn’t easy mixing sets with classes. I had to make up my mind. It was tough.

“Nigerian producers were giving me juicy offers and I was torn between accepting the offers or not.

“But, I had to focus on school and I was so happy to have graduated, I didn’t want to defer,” she added

She urged the young ones(teenagers) to take their education seriously because that is the only legacy their parents could give to them.

NAN