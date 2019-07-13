Breaking News
I know politicians who joined politics and suddenly turned billionaires – Rotimi Amaechi

Following allegations that Politicians, who occupy offices in Nigeria, are enriching themselves rather than improving the lives of Nigerians, former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, Saturday made a statement that gave credence to the allegation.

Amaechi who spoke at the fifth edition of the Nigeria symposium for young and emerging leaders held in Lagos opined that, he knows politicians who have suddenly become billionaires and asked Nigerians to hold them accountable.

His words according to Thecable, “I know politicians who have suddenly become billionaires, and this is the money that should have been used to build roads and provide amenities that could have been used to improve the lives of citizens,” he said.

“Our politicians have to be clear about how they intend to lift people out of poverty.”

