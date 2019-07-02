I have no breaking news on the appointment of ministers – Garba Shehu

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, has said that he has no news about President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list.

My Twitter account is a verified one. Whoever wants to know what I have said should go to it, not to a fake one. I have no breaking news on the appointment of ministers because I have not been briefed about it.

Ignore the report they are attributing to me, please. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) July 2, 2019

