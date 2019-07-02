Breaking News
I have no breaking news on the appointment of ministers – Garba Shehu

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, has said that he has no news about President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list.

Garba Shehu reacting to reports that Buhari has released the long-awaited ministerial list said ” My Twitter account is a verified one. Whoever wants to know what I have said should go to it, not to a fake one. I hav no breaking news on the appointment of ministers because I have not been briefed about it.
Ignore the report they are attributing to me, please.’

