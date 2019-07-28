I have no apology to those who envy my prosperity – Fr Mbaka

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – FOUNDER of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, while thanking God for breakthrough in his life since the existence of Adoration ministry Enugu, says he doesn’t have any apology to those who are envious of his prosperity and the miracles God has used him to perform.

Fr. Mbaka who made this known during a special mass organized to celebrate his 24th anniversary of priesthood, on Sunday offered prayers to God for Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Adoration members and all others who support his ministry both spiritually and financially, asking God to protect.

Mbaka who stated that he was made a priest to help the poor become rich, disclosed that his wealth is divine and miraculous beyond human perception.

Mbaka pointed out that he felt sorry for those that attack him and are envious of his success, adding that he always prayed for such people to have a change of heart and for them to realise that it was the Holy Spirit that uses him to perform miracles.

“I am praying for Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Bishop CIC Onaga, Adoration members and anybody that contributed to the success of Adoration ministry Enugu. I pray that God will protect everybody so that enemies will not destroy them.

“I thank God who is doing all these miracles in Adoration ministry and also who made me prosperous to help the poor. Some people are saying that Fr Mbaka is using charm to perform miracle and I accepted because the Eucharistic celebration and chaplet is my charm. If Eucharistic celebration and chaplet is a charm, then I have a big charm that protects me and members of Adoration ministry Enugu. I told them that it’s divine, Eucharistic gift. I started the work as a poor priest but today God has mede me prosperous.

“Money is envy. I have no apology to those who are envying me because of my prosperity. At time I had one shoe, one trouser, one sultan. All the people I begged for help didn’t help me. Now that I work had to make money to help the poor, they say Mbaka is doing business. Is it better to be lazy? I can’t be lazy. I have to do things to help the poor”, he said.

The outspoken cleric who described the event as a special thanksgiving service to God for abundant good health and miracles since the last 24 years of his priestly life, added that the ministry had recently established chaplaincies overseas, including the United States of America, tagged FOAM – Friends Of Adoration Ministry, international.

“This is my 24 years of active spiritual and dynamic priesthood, 24 years of good health; 24 years of miracles from God; 24 years of hard apostolic work; 24 years in the hand of God. Adoration ministry is now in America and other part of the world. Adoration have remained in the hand of God,” he said.

Thanking God for renewal of music talent, strength to work in the vineyard of Lord, courage to take healthy risk, prophetic fulfilment, Guardia Angel, Mbaka disclosed that he is blessed with businesses to help Adoration ministry Enugu and it’s members.

Vanguard