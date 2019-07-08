By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular comedian and social commentator, Francis Agoda better known as I Go Dye has joined thousands of Deltas from the oil-rich region and beyond to congratulate the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on the occasion of his 60th birthday today, July 8, 2019, with a message to eulogise the good virtues of the governor and charges for better quality of life for Deltans.

In his message made available to Vanguard, the UN Global Goals Ambassador said, “It’s another day destined for you to continue the deeds, a moment to strive and build on a legacy that generations will behold. As you celebrate your birthday, I pray that greater fulfilment shall manifest in all you do. May this day usher in continued good health, an opportunity to add value to the lives of Deltans, expanding your thoughts towards selflessness. Happy birthday your Excellency.”

I Go Dye who has great respect for the governor has been in the forefront of the campaign for youth empowerment and good governance and has never minced words when it comes to the quality of life of Nigerians, particularly his people of Delta State.

VANGUARD