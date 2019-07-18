I can’t take up appointment under Buhari’s govt – Ikubese 

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and former Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has stated today that President Muhammadu Buhari should look beyond his party men and women in forming his cabinet.

Ikubese, while answering questions on Political Platform, a current affairs programme on Breeze 91.9 FM Radio Akure, stated that appointments into public office such as Ministers, should not be a compensation for political loyalty, but a quest to better the society.

He urged President Buhari to scout for technocrats and seasoned Nigerian professionals all across the globe, irrespective of their political leanings.

According to him, “the President should also take a cursory look at some of the young people that declared to run for the presidency in 2019, with the hope of integrating them into his government, as many of them are bubbling with fresh ideas.”

He, however, added that he was not speaking for himself as, according to him, he would humbly decline if President Buhari should give him an appointment under this regime.

In his words, “I’m not in this struggle for what I can get for myself, but for what I can contribute to the society.

“As an appointee of President Buhari, it would be difficult for me to bring my creativity to the fore to the benefit of the nation because, this administration has no roadmap for the lifespan of its tenure.”

He said for example, “Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola who performed outstandingly well as the governor of Lagos state, but could not replicate the same feat as a Minister under President Buhari,” stating that “his non-performance was a reflection of the lack of direction of the Buhari presidency which crippled his propositions, as an appointee is not expected to outshine his master.”

Ikubese stated that the current spate of insecurity in the country is only a symptom of an underlying maladministration, emphasising that the solution to the current trend of insecurity in the nation is functional leadership.

According to Ikubese, “if Nigeria is functionally governed, within two years, people will wonder if it’s the same country that many were running away from.”

He urged Nigerians to continue to speak up whenever they see things go wrong, irrespective of their political affiliations and should not give up on Nigeria as the best is yet to come.

