I am not liar Mohammed but Lai Mohammed, please don’t believe what people call me – Lai

By Nwafor Sunday

The former minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has asked the national assembly to ignore what many Nigerians call him, noting that his name is not liar Muhammed but ‘Lai Mohammed’.

Mr Lai who appeared to be screened like any other ministerial nominee appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari at the national assembly, on Tuesday, pleaded with the senate not to believe what his critics call him, saying that they are bad eggs.

His words, “My name as appeared on the CV is my correct name, which is Lai Mohammed. Don’t believe what they say on social media.

“They call me all sorts of names and I used to ignore it until one day when my seven-year-old grandson called me and said ‘grandpa, tell me the truth, why do they call you liar Mohammed’?

“I looked at him. What do you say to a seven year old? How do you explain politics to him? So I told him don’t mind them, they are bad guys.”

