HVAC 2019: LG showcases new green air conditioners

By Cynthia Alo

LG Electronics at the weekend showcased its wide range of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems at the Mega Clima HVAC Exhibition in Lagos.

The MEGA CLIMA West Africa HVAC 2019 is an event designed to bring together leading brands in the technology industry as well as developers, engineers, architects, contractors, financial institutions and other key stakeholders to showcase their latest products.

This year’s international Air Conditioning, Refrigeration Exhibition is the third and has offered an unrivalled opportunity for companies to further make public statements in terms of their positioning in the industry and the new offering they will be bringing to the table which LG has leveraged on the platform to connect with new suppliers, customers, business partners.

The products include LG’s air-source VRF systems, the Multi V 5, represents the next generation in the Multi V family.

The LG Multi V 5 has heat recovery/heat pump outdoor units. It features LG Intelligent Heating technology that defrosts as needed rather than responding once frost has reached a preset point. On top of active response capabilities, the Multi V 5 also features a new biomimetic fan design that draws from nature’s design and enables the unit to operate more efficiently and increase airflow while reducing the perceived noise level by approximately 20 per cent.

Speaking at the exhibition, General Manager, Air Solutions Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Jungjune Yoon said: “LG’s commercial, light commercial and residential systems are making major inroads in Nigeria and many countries across the Middle East and Africa where demand continues to grow for high performance HVAC technology. LG is dedicated to creating sustainable innovations and is proud to lead the way with our industry-leading VRF technology.

“LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit is a provider of total HVAC and energy solution offering a broad portfolio of air conditioner products that are compatible with any building anywhere, including compact residences, towering skyscrapers, massive factories and giant concert halls. LG also supplies even the largest buildings and industrial facilities with central air conditioning systems such as VRF and efficient control solutions.”

Also one of its latest addition, LG Multi VS provides maximized energy efficiency for private residences and small offices. It controls the refrigerant temperature according to indoor, outdoor and setting temperatures. This saves a lot of energy and maximizes indoor comfort level in cooling/heating modes.

Vanguard