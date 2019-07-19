Humanitarian crisis in the North: Senate asks FG to release monies to address problem

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday asked the Federal Government to urgently mandate the Federal Ministry of Finance to release the money due to North-East Development Commission, NEDC, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and the National Refugees Commission to enable them address the humanitarian crises in the area.

The Senate also urged the Federal Government to submit to the National Assembly, Supplementary budget to meet the funding gap that was required to address the humanitarian crises in the country.It also urged the Federal Government to in addition to fighting the security threats in the affected states, pay attention to the humanitarian crises caused by the Boko Haram/ISWA, Farmer–Herders’ clashes and Banditry activities.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion entitled, “ the dire state of Humanitarian Crisis in Nigeria especially Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States” and sponsored by former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South.

The Senate equally resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to visit the affected states to have first-hand information of the issues raised and report back to the Senate.

Presenting the motion, Senator Ndume who noted that his people must not be allowed to die, however alleged that 80 percent of the money collected by the Non Governmental Organisations, NGOs as donations are not to address humanitarian crisis in the North East, but being appropriated by them for personal use.

Ndume said, “Our people don’t deserve to die as a result of insurgency. There is now banditry, kidnapping and its attendant humanitarian crisis. The remnants of Boko Haram are in Lake Chad fringes, Sambisa forests and. We have over 60, 000 orphans. When they grow up without education, you can imagine they will be worse than Boko Haram.

“The NGOs are ripping us, of 80% of what they receive, they spend it on themselves. The IDPs camps aren’t giving enough in terms of feeding the destitute. These money are coming from US, UK, Germany giving directly to United Nations to dispense to be given to NGOs, they spend mostly on themselves. There is no synergy between the federal government, state, local and these NGOs.”