Huawei advances Y9 Prime with auto Pop-up Selfie Camera, panoramic viewing experience

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Frontline smartphone maker, Huawei has added notable features in its Y9 Prime 2019 smartphone, making it apparently one of the trendiest Artificial Intelligence, AI phones in the market.

The device which was unveiled recently, is the latest of the company’s Y series, a line of smartphones that cater to the younger generation of the society.

The Y9 Prime 2019 packs premium features and innovations which include a new and improved display and a revolutionary auto pop-up front camera.

The features make it a very compelling product, especially in today’s video-centric social media landscape.

Designed for users who demand the most out of their screens, the new device boasts of an all-new Ultra FullView Display which is not interrupted by any notches, creating a seamless viewing experience.

The new device is built on a massive 6.59 inches frame with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 FHD+ and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

The display is 91% pure screen estate, allowing users to enjoy emersive display

However, a display like this can result in extensive usage. But it appears the TÜV Rheinland’scertified took care of that just as the low Blue Light Eye Protection feature takes care of the eye problems it can causr.

It helps the screen filter out harmful blue light emissions and intelligently adjusts color temperature and brightness to protect against eye strain. Additionally, when in low light situations, the screen brightness can also be brought down to 2 nits for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Design

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 boasts a design style that is divided in thirds. The upper third houses the Triple camera and fingerprint sensor, while the bottom two-thirds has a minimalistic look with a darker hue.

Auto Pop-up Selfie Camera

Most phones use the bezels and notches to house the front camera and various other sensors, but the Y9 Prime 2019 hides these sensors in its design technology.

Once the camera is turned on and selfie mode is selected, the front camera will pop-up automatically out of the top of the phone.

It also includes an intelligent protective feature that detects free falls and automatically retracts the lens as much as possible.

Housing a 16MP lens and supported by AI, the auto Pop-up Selfie Camera is capable of identifying up to eight scenarios for accurate scene and object recognition. The upgraded AI backlight imaging technology also fixes lighting concerns retaining stunning clarity and colors for clear selfies.

Back Camera setup

The device packs a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP triple-camera on the back. Both the 16MP primary and 8MP secondary sensors feature a 6P (six-lens plastic array) design that reproduces minute details within an image.

The phone empowers users to recreate scenes in their full complexity, with enhanced image clarity.

Battery power

The new device houses anUltra Large 4000 mAh battery for extended periods of intensive use. It uses a Type-C port, which is smaller, faster and reversible.

Powered by the Kirin 710F chipset, the phone promises super smooth performance. The chipset is 30% more efficient than its predecessor and manages phone heating during complex resource allocation, saving battery life.

Gaming Experience:

In order to provide a more enhanced gaming experience, the new device utilizes artificial intelligence to identify gaming scenarios and match them with real-life sensations.

Availability

Pre-order registration for the device, started from July 15, 2019, on Jumia, 3CHUB, Pointek and Slot stores

