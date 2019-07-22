How we intend to aid young female entrepreneurs – Princess Ronke Ademiluyi

…as Queen Moremi Ajasoro Entrepreneurship pitch programme holds.

By Chris Onuoha

In a bid to live up to its corporate social responsibilities, the Queen Moremi Ajasoro Initiative is set to launch entrepreneurship program and grant for young ladies from age 18 to 25.

The program with theme: “Moremi Ajasoro Entrepreneurship Pitch and Mentorship Program: Encouraging Leadership and Entrepreneurship among Young Women” under the auspice of Institute of Cultural Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University and coordinated by Queen Moremi Ajasoro global Cultural Ambassador, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi will be held on Thursday July 25, at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Enuwa, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Special guest expected to be at the program will be Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife as the grand patron; former Ogun State first lady, Chief Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, (Mother of the Yoruba race) and Queen Toluhi Adedamola, QMA Queen 2018/19 among others.

Participants at the program who are expected to pitch their business ides during the program will also stand the chance of getting a grant between N10,000 to N250,000.

According to the program cordinator, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, “QMA will be awarding Grants to the female youth that will participate. The essence of this is to enable them them use the grant, no matter how small, to tackle some of the challenges they face as entrepreneurs in a developing economy.”

Vanguard