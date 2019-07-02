How to end insurgency in Nigeria — DEFENCE CHIEF

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS — THE Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Lt. Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, yesterday, disclosed that the only solution to end insurgency in the North East and other acts of criminality across the country was synergy among the Armed Forces, other security agencies and security stakeholders in the country.

He said this while declaring the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebration NADCEL and Combat Support Arms Training, COSAT week open, at the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps, at Abati barracks in Lagos.

Speaking on the theme: Professionally Responsive Soldiering: A Panacea for Successful Military Operations, Gen. Olonisakin, said that the military experiences in the North East and other prevailing security challenges in the country, underscored the need for capacity building through constant and effective training.

He said: “I wish to assure you that we are better positioned to totally end the insurgency in the North East and other criminal activities across the country. This can only be achieved through synergy and the cooperation of all the Services, security agencies, as well as other stakeholders. The right to live in a peaceful, safe and secure environment is an inalienable right of every citizen of this country.”

Earlier, the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who described this year’s event as unique, said: “We will continue to do everything possible in our resolve to build a formidable Army supported by a well trained and equipped combat support arms.”

I sincerely commend the efforts of the combat support arms in the ongoing counter insurgency operation in the North East, where the artillery has effectively acquired, located and engaged ground targets while the air defence continues to prevent hostile aerial interference with our land operations. The engineers have equally assisted the army to live, move and fight especially in the areas of Counter Improvised Explosive Device, CIED and force protection.”