How police station was burnt in Imo by angry youths

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Hundreds of angry youths yesterday set ablaze a police station in Otoko, Obowo local government area of Imo state.

Southeast Voice gathered that the incident which started at about 02:15 pm lasted for hours.

The story painted round the burning of the police station in Otoko, was that a young boy, name was given as Ikenna Ogbunigwe, was allegedly shot dead by a police officer posted at the Otoko police station.

Another version of the story, was that it all started as an argument from a local drinking joint between the accused officer and the victim among other of his friends and that the officer who was with his gun, became provoked as a result of the argument and expressed himself through the bullet of his gun, eventually, the story was tragedy.

Angered by the dead of Ikenna, the irked youths said to be from the village mobilized themselves into action, moved to the Otoko police station, overpowered the police officers and set the police station ablaze. However, there was a claim that some ammunitions belonging to the officers were carted away.

Southeast Voice was told that on sighting the angry youths, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, alongside his men scampered for safety.

A source from the village told South East Voice “The policemen would have lost their lives because the youths are very angry.

“The argument by the time I left them, should not be something that would warrant the police officer to carry his gun. What it means is that any officer, with a gun is no longer your friend.

“There is need to train these officers. Many of them do not know why they were given gun to carry. They now use it on innocent citizens and when they see criminals they run away. This officer must be purnished.”

At the time of filling this report, the Imo state commissioner of police was still at the scene of the incident.

Just as the State police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that he has not been briefed on the matter.