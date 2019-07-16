By Paul Olayemi

A 13 years old Junior Secondary School, JSS 3, girl, (name withheld) has revealed how one 38 years old Pastor Collins of a Pentecostal Church in Sapele, Delta State, raped her.

The girl revealed that the pastor first raped her last December when he invited her to his house to buy groundnuts, garri and sugar for him.

Following complaints from the victim’s father, the pastor was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force in Sapele.

Narrating how the pastor defiled her, the victim said “the pastor is our neighbour and we, (my mother and sisters) attend his church. I was standing at the front of our house when he called me and asked me to come and see him, when I got there, he gave me 100 Naira to buy garri, sugar, and groundnut for him, when I returned with the items he was inside and he asked me to bring the items in, I went in and when I dropped the items on his table and was about leaving, he held my hand.”

The teenager said “he grabbed me, pinned me to his couch, closed my mouth, tore my pant and raped me.”

“He also threatened me that he would kill me if I tell anybody. Since that day he has been sleeping with me and each time he sleeps with me, he would give me N100” the girl told Vanguard.

The teenager also narrated how the rape issue came to the fore “…the assistant pastor of the church told me to bring my friend, that day he came to meet us (my friend and I) at our place and gave me money to meet him at his place In Uruakpa and when we got there, he gave me his phone to play with while I sat outside, he was inside with my friend, he now started playing loud music and Pastor Collins came to meet us and sat outside with me.

” It was when she started shouting that we rushed in and I saw my friend pant down halfway and she was crying but Pastor Collins stepped in and pleaded with her to stop.”

However, the pastor has denied the allegations insisting he was framed up “because the victim’s mother divorced her father, and they accused me of prophesying to the woman to leave the man. I am innocent” he said.

VANGUARD