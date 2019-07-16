In their usual fashion, Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the asset declaration by Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde. The governor had made public that he is worth N48billion both in asset and cash.

The disclosure has now become a basis for comparison and a call for other governors and even President Muhammadu Buhari to emulate Seyi Makinde.

See how some Nigerians are reacting to the news below…

Between President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Seyi Makinde who has Integrity. Retweet for Seyi Makinde Like for Buhari pic.twitter.com/VM57PBLGYi — Oyo Affairs (@Oyoaffairs) July 16, 2019

Seyi Makinde isn't your regular politician. Man keep doing things that seems like a mere political statement in the political field. Appointing of opposition in his inner team to form an inclusive government, now openly declaring his assest. Your MCM cannot can.#BossMove pic.twitter.com/KVGsjP26BJ — Mazi Emmanuel Eze 🇳🇬 (@MOnwuasoeze) July 16, 2019

So Seyi Makinde is worth N48 billion. Uncontested and proceeds from hardwork and smartness. These are people to commit state resources to. They are not new to money or hard decisions. They look people in the face and challenge the old systems. New waters. — Funsho (@Gen_olorunfemi) July 16, 2019

My Governor is not your governor mate …. H.E Seyi Makinde #48billiongang.💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 Argue with your state Governor.🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/n0159bCxAC — kayode adeogun (@sticktokay) July 16, 2019

I think its save to say! Oyo state has gotten themselves a perfect GOVERNOR they have been craving for Moving from LAM to LADOJA to the catastrophic AKALA and disappointing and disastrous AJIMOBI SEYI MAKINDE looks like a bargain! I wish him the best all things perfect — Omighty (@Mighty_20) July 16, 2019

Seyi Makinde is the first governor in the history of Oyo State, Nigeria to publicly declare his assets. Edmund Obilo: What does it take to be a billionaire?

Seyi Makinde 👇 pic.twitter.com/a4IQSfT0yT — Oyo Affairs (@Oyoaffairs) July 16, 2019

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state – simple Kaftan and dress sense, straight face gang, clean shave, fine boy, no noise and 50 billion naira gang member. — Jimmy Kyari (@KD01Jimmy_Q) July 16, 2019