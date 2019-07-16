Breaking News
How Nigerians are reacting to Gov Seyi Makinde’s asset declaration

In their usual fashion, Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the asset declaration by Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde. The governor had made public that he is worth N48billion both in asset and cash.

The disclosure has now become a basis for comparison and a call for other governors and even President Muhammadu Buhari to emulate Seyi Makinde.

See how some Nigerians are reacting to the news below…

