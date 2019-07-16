How my mother sold pepper soup to fund my education— Eedris Abdulkareem

By Rotimi Agbana

Dogged Nigerian rap musician, Eedris Abdulkareem is currently mourning his mother who died on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the age of 96.

Eulogising his late mother while announcing her passage on social media, the ‘Jaga Jaga’ rapper revealed how she resorted to selling pepper soup just to ensure he continues his education at a time they were experiencing financial hardship.

“My mother, confidant, role model and prayer warrior, Alhaja Safurat Ajoke Ajenifuja has joined the saints. A virtuous, prayerful, compassionate and caring mother, a mother of all seasons and a mother of all is gone.

Alhaja transitioned into glory on Friday, July 12, 2019 at exactly 10:35 pm, aged 96. An Abeokuta, Ogun State born and bred Amazon who teamed with the legendary Funmilayo Anikulapo-Kuti in the struggles and sexiest tax regimes of the day that necessitated the abdication of the Egba Throne by the then Oba Adewole the 2nd in 1949.”

“Alhaja was a colossus in the areas of human rights activism and the fight for the betterment of the society. A philanthropist of no mean repute who spent most of her life in the ancient city of Kano where she became a caring mother to so many indigent children. My mother, who vehemently refused to be cowed by the vagaries and vicissitudes of life, having lost eight out of her ten biological sons, trudged on despite all in order to make me the man I am today.

She taught humility without foolishness, truthfulness without fear or favour, charitable and communal living devoid of aloofness and self-adulation, unfettered love of all human kind irrespective of religious, tribal and political leanings. My mother was a woman amongst women. She was my pathfinder, strength and solace in the times of trouble. When it became difficult at a point for me to continue my education, Alhaja resorted to selling pepper soup so as to aid my education”, he said.