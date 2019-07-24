How I fell in love with music as a child— Kay

By Rotimi Agbana

For some musicians, choosing music as a career came along the line while others had it in them from childbirth. Such is the case with Bubbles Entertainment music act singer, Kayode Obafemi, a.k.a Kay, whose passion for the music craft developed during his childhood days.

Speaking on his foray into music, Kayode who is inspired by the likes of Tubaba, Sunny Ade, late Dagrin, Wizkid among others said; I fell in love with music as a child because all his family members were in the church choirs except my mom. Imagine how chorus session during morning devotions used to be melodious. Music has been in the system ever since then.”

He added that his latest music project titled ‘Bella’, featuring Zahzah and produced by Glasper Beats is a sing-along classic tune that will call the attention of any listener anytime, anywhere.

Being the only artiste currently signed to the South African based record company, Bubbles Entertainment, Kayode, a product of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, ardent socialite, great dancer and lover of great tunes is all out to change the music narrative on the highly competitive Nigerian music scene with his multiple talents.

