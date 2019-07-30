How gunmen robbed, killed my mother after Police abandoned us —11-yr-old girl

By Emma Amaize, NDV Editor

WARRI— THE circumstances surrounding the murder, penultimate Saturday, of a mother of four children and Managing Director of Eve Rental Services, Ovwian-Aladja, Delta State, 42-year-old Mrs. Grace Dagbo, after Police officers impounded and drove away with her Sienna car, abandoned mother and daughter on a notoriously dangerous road, have sparked controversy in the state.

The 11-year-old child, Miss Oghenenyerehovwo Dagbo, who witnessed the incident, narrated how gunmen operating with tricycle, took advantage of their precarious situation, moments after the policemen sped off, picked them as passengers, dispossessed her mother of her purse and phone before shooting her dead.

The shattered husband, Dagbo family, Centre for the Vulnerable and Underprivileged, CENTREP, and concerned groups are asking, among other things, if it was a pre-arranged plot between the Police officers and bandits, especially as the security agents purportedly took off after discovering N200,000 in her possession.

‘Police abandoned us on the road’

Miss Dagbo, who was in company of her father at CENTREP office, said: “My mother and I were going home in her car through the DSC flyover, when a Police patrol team flagged us down and demanded for the vehicle particulars and tinted glass permit. My mother promptly gave the vehicle particulars to the policemen, but could not immediately give them a copy of her tinted glass permit that was at home.

“In the process, they ordered us out of the vehicle at gunpoint, searched and found my mother’s handbag containing N200,000. At that point, she they impounded our vehicle, immediately drove it away, while the team leader entered their patrol van and left us stranded in the lonely route not minding the danger they have exposed us.”

She narrated that just after the Police officers entered their patrol van and left the scene, a commercial tricycle driver drove from nowhere pretending to assist them.

Executive Director, CENTREP, Mr. Oghenejabor Ikimi, took over at this point: “She told us that immediately they entered into the said tricycle that had two other men at the back, her mother decided to sit with the rider at the front seat while she sat with the two men at the back. After driving for some few metres, they dispossessed her of her hand bag and phones and, in the confusion that ensued, they shot her on the rib and forcefully pushed her out of the said tricycle alongside herslef(daughter).

“She said while the deceased was bleeding on the bare ground, she daughter was wailing for help, which no doubt attracted sympathisers in the area, who rushed her to the nearby Lonia Clinic in Ovwian at about 8p.m. with her intestines spilling out; doctors on duty certified the her dead.

“At Lonia Clinic, Ovwian, the daughter pulled a call through a Good Samaritan to her father, Mr. Benjamin Dagbo, who raced down to the clinic and took the lifeless body of his late wife to the Nigeria Police Station, Ovwian, where he saw his wife’s Toyota Sienna car parked in the said Police Station.

“The Divisional Police Officer ordered some of his men to deposit the corpse at the Central Hospital, Warri.

“At the Central Hospital, Warri, the husband of the deceased contacted his lawyers at about 10p.m., and in turn was advised to call the Delta State Commissioner of Police on phone to narrate his ordeal to the Police boss one-on-one.

Police officer flees, arrested

“The Commissioner of Police called for a tripartite meeting between the family of the deceased, the erring policemen and the Police authority in the state, at the Area Command Office, Warri at 10a.m. on Monday, July 22.

“During the said meeting, which was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State C.I.D., Hussein, statement was taken from the lone witness, Miss Oghenenyerhovwo Evon Ngozi Dagbo, aged 11 years and the arrest of the erring policemen were ordered preparatory to a possible arraignment before an orderly room trial.

“In the process of arresting the said erring policemen, one of them evaded arrest, but was later apprehended in Sapele where he had gone to hide, before taking him with the others to the State C.I.D, Asaba, for further interrogation.

We’re investigating—CP Bode

“While briefing the press, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, said late Mrs. Grace Ogorchukwu Dagbo was murdered by unknown gunmen, but did not narrate to the press the role played by the Police leading to the murder, hence this briefing to avert cover-up.”

Contacted, Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke Bode told NDV: “We are investigating.”

Delta Command had earlier described the incident as armed robbery/murder. Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, stated that a police patrol team on July 20 intercepted Mrs Dabo while she was driving home “in the company of her 11-year-old daughter, Dabo Oghenenyerhovwo Evon in her Toyota Sienna space bus, number plates AGL 822 EY.

“And when she could not produce the vehicle documents on demand by the Police, the vehicle was impounded and taken to the Police station for further investigation, while the woman was left at the scene having refused to go along with the policemen to the station.

“However, the same night, at about p.05p.m., her husband, one Mr. Benjamin Dabo later reported to the DPO at the station, that while the woman was on her way home with her daughter, they boarded a commercial tricycle operated by a three-man gang. They were attacked, robbed and the woman shot her dead.

”But her 11-year- old daughter survived the attack and escaped unhurt. She was able to narrate how her mother was killed by men of the underworld, who are yet to be arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police regrets the unfortunate incident leading to the death and commiserates with her family members. He assures the public and in particular the immediate family of the deceased, of the commitment of the Police to thoroughly investigate the role played by the Police in the incident and arrest the fleeing armed robbers with a view to ensure that full justice is done without fear or favour.”

Responding to charge that the Police were in the wrong to have abandoned the woman and her daughter at the scene, the PPRO told NDV: “They refused to go with the Police to the station. About three other vehicles were there. If the Police asked you to follow them to the station, the normal thing is to follow them and you have any issue with them, you take it up with senior officers when you get to the station.”

On whether it was appropriate for the Police to impound her vehicle when the deceased had vehicle particulars, but could not immediately produce tinted permit for her factory-tinted car because it was allegedly at home, she said: ”I was told vehicle particulars not tinted permit.”

All lies, cries Miss Dagbo

Contrary to DSP Onovwakpoyeya’s position that Police asked for vehicle particulars, which she could not produce, not tinted permit, innocent Miss Dagbo insisted that her mother produced particulars of the vehicle except the tinted permit that was at home.

She also disagreed that the Police officers asked them to enter the car, insisting that the law enforcement agents left them high and dry on a bad spot after seeing N200,000.

An Assistant Inspector General of Police, stated emphatically last year that Police officers should stop arresting people for using vehicles with tinted glasses.

A zonal PPRO also confirmed that the authorities had directed Police officers to stop demanding for renewal of tinted permit

Posers

The widower and the Dagbo family have some questions for the Police. They are: “Why would the Police patrol team, after searching the vehicle of the deceased and had discovered that the deceased had N200,000 in her possession, suddenly abandon the deceased and her 11 years old daughter in that lonely route prone to criminal activities that night?

”Why would one of the said Police patrol team members evade arrest only to go and hide in Sapele until he was arrested and taken to the State C.I.D, Asaba? Why did the Police patrol team not incident the above impounded vehicle in their Police crime diary on the day of the incident?

”Was it possible for the deceased and her 11 years old daughter to have resisted the invitation of the Police patrol team for them to enter into the vehicle of the deceased to the Police station in the said lonely route and in the dark?

”Was it professional for the Police patrol team to have abandon the deceased and her daughter in that dark and lonely route?”

Planned murder— CENTREP

CENTREP, which has taken up the case on behalf of the family, said: “We make bold to say that until the above posers are answered, the Dagbo family believes that the Police patrol team were working hand in glove with the gunmen that murdered their wife and daughter.”

Executive Director of the group, Ikimi, who addressed reporters in Warri, weekend, said: “We call for a public hearing/inquest by the National Human Rights Commission on the entire murder saga, particularly the role played by the patrol team attached to the Ovwian Police Station during the entire episode that led to the murder.

“It was a premeditated murder by gunmen with the aid of men of the Nigerian Police Force, Ovwian, and we condemn same as an act of pure evil.

Vanguard