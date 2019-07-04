How faceless contractor got N7bn Moniya-Iseyin road contract — Makinde

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, made another revelation of how a faceless contractor, with untraceable office address, was awarded the Moniya-Iseyin road for N7 billion by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The governor spoke after taking a tour of the road leading to the Pacesetter Quarry and Asphalt plant, located at Km 25, Moniya-Iseyin Road, Ojedeji Village, Akinyele local government for an assessment of the plant.

Makinde, who described as a serious headache for him since took over the administration of the state disclosed that N2 billion out of the total contract sum was paid to the contractor who he described as ‘faceless’, adding that his assessment of the job done so far on the site would barely pass for N150 million.

Expressing his disappointment, Makinde said the road, which serves as the economic route for farm and agricultural produce into the state, could be abandoned after the contractor collected N2 billion, with little or nothing to show for the project site.

He said: “You saw the road that we took to this place, the road is just not in a good state even if it’s for us to get this functional, we can patch this road to support the Ibadan-Moniya-Iseyin road because it is a major road linking Ibadan with our production centres of Oke-Ogun as the food basket of the state and the country.

“My impression of the work done so far, if I will have to evaluate and cost it, couldn’t have been more than N150 million that I will spend on it.

“It was a faceless contractor and we don’t even know where their offices are located. I could have stopped by to go discuss with them but there is nowhere to stop by.”

Speaking on the quarry and asphalt plant which has been abandoned in the past eight years, Makinde expressed disappointment that the project that could have fetched the state some revenue was left unattended to, due to political difference.