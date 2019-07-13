How 10 notorious motorbike bank robbers were arrested

Ten members of a notorious armed robbery gang which specialized in robbing bank customers of have been arrested by the operatives of Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, in Lagos State.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects who were identified as Musibau Ogunbiyi, Rilwan Olarinwajo, Wahab Wasiu, Akeem Hassan, Idowu Taofiq, Sadiq Alada, Razaq Isah, Tunji Kundus, Tijani Koyim and Ibrahim Olagoke, were all rounded up after they robbed a businessman, who dealt in motor cycles of the sum of N2million in his shop at Abule-Egbe Area of the State.

Sources disclosed to Vanguard that the businessman (name withheld) wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, informing him of how he was robbed of his money and mobile phones as well as those of his staff. It was gathered that the IGP, subsequently directed his operatives at the IRT to bring the suspects to book.

A source explained that the IRT operatives discovered when they commenced investigations that the suspects who were behind the robbery operation, were members of a large robbery gang operating on motorcycles which specialized in dispossessing bank customers after withdrawing money from the bank

The operatives also discovered that members of the robbery gang would visit a bank and monitor customers who were withdrawing huge amount of money and were about leaving the bank.

According to the source, “the suspect has a waiting motorcycle and he would trail the bank customer with the money and alert his gang members who would also be waiting for his signal nearby and they would dispossess the unsuspecting victim of the money in his possession at gun point. We discovered that the suspects have been in this business for a long time and they have robbed several bank customers in various areas of the state. Based on the IGP’s directives, we swooped on the suspects and arrested 10 of them from different parts of Lagos and Ogun States”. .

When the suspects were interviewed, they all confessed to the crime narrating the various roles they played during their operations.

One of the gang members, 28-year- old Wahab Wasiu, whose job was to monitor bank customers as they were leaving the bank with huge amount of money said he went into armed robbery in 2017.