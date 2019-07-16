House help docked over employer’s N2.5m; driver jailed for stealing colleague’s N326,000

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 31-year-old domestic house help, Friday Ochai, who allegedly stole his employer’s property worth N2,450,000, was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos magistrate’s court, sitting in Igbosere.

Ochai and others still at large, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence between June 1 and 19, at 38 Reeve Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Also at the same court yesterday, a company driver, Adeyemi Adeshina, was sentenced to one year imprisonment for stealing N326,000 through mobile transfer from a colleague’s banking mobile app.

Adeshina, 47, pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of theft, when the charge was read to him.

While delivering judgment, Magistrate M. O. Ope-Agbe sentenced Adeshina to 12 months imprisonment for each of the four counts, but said the sentence would run concurrently.

She sentenced him without an option fine.

On the house help’s case, Osuji said the items stolen included one Raymond Weird wristwatch valued at N180,000; travelling bags, N30,000; motor parts, N700,000 and jewelleries worth N540,000.

Others are generator batteries and charger valued N50,000; bed sheet, N30,000; sets of towels and hot drinks, valued N20,000.

He said the total value of property stolen was N2,450,000, belonging to one Irene Igbokwe.

According to him the offence committed is punishable under Sections 411 and 287 (1), of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, but Ochai pleaded not guilty.