Hoodlums displace correspondents’ Chapel In Taraba, carts away properties 

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Properties worth hundreds of thousands were at the weekend carted away by hoodlums, who burgled the office of the Correspondents' Chapel wing of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

Some of the stolen items according to the Chairman of the chapel and state correspondent of Thisday Newspapers, Wole Ayodele include but not limited to a Plasma TV, generating set, DSTV decoder, automatic voltage regulator and computers.

Briefing newsmen over the incident, Ayodele expressed deep shock over the loss of the chapel’s valuables to miscreants.

He said pleaded with Taraba state government and well meaning citizens of the state to support the Chapel.

He said “no assistance will be too big and no assistance will be too small in this trying times.”

Also, the state chairman of the NUJ, Jovita Shafe, who commiserated with the chapel over its incurred loss and displacement also decried the deplorable state of the state’s NUJ press centre.

He said “we are in deep sorrow for what had befallen us . It is more saddening that the Chapel cannot be accommodated at the NUJ Press Centre because of the dilapidated structure of the place.

“This incident is tragic not only to the Chapel but the NUJ in Taraba State and we are appealing to the government and public spirited individuals to come to our aide.”

Members of the Chapel have also evacuated the remaining items out of the office to prevent further loss.