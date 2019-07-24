Hoodlums attack Zamfara APC secretariat, destroy property

Gusau – Unknown persons, suspected to be hoodlums, have allegedly attacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat in Zamfara and destroyed property worth millions of Naira including billboards, posters and windows.



Briefing newsman on Wednesday in Gusau, Abdullahi Tsafe, the Chairman of the Security Committee of the party, said that the attacks were carried out on Monday and Tuesday.

Tsafe, who is a retired Commissioner of Police, said that apart from the state Secretariat at the bypass Gusau, the Central Zonal office of the party and other offices across the state were also attacked.

He decried the action and said that the party had since alerted the police over the matter.

“I believe they must have acted on it by now”.

“If our members reacted to that it would create problem, but APC as law-abiding political party, we always caution our members to be law-abiding and shun political violence,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu confirmed the incident to newsmen.

Shehu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo had already visited the scenes of the incident.

“The command has already commenced investigation on the matter and promised to deal with anybody found wanting on the matter,” he added.

The command’s spokesman said that in spite of the efforts of the police to maintain law and order in the state, some people were hellbent on causing trouble in the state. (NAN)

Vanguard