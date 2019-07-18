Hoodlums attack Ondo monarch’s convoy over land tussle

By Dayo Johnson

THE monarch of Araromi-Obu in Ondo State, Oba Aderemi Adelola, reportedly escaped death by whiskers when his convoy was attacked by suspected hoodlums.

Oba Adelola was said to be returning from an official trip in Akure, the Ondo State capital when he was attacked.

His vehicle and the backup car were reportedly attacked by suspected hoodlums, who were laying claim to land in the community.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of Araromi-Obu Development Union, President, Senator Omololu Meroyi, yesterday, in Akure, said: “Two people have been killed, eight persons injured while five houses were burnt at Ago-Alaye, a community in Odigbo Council area.”

Meroyi, who was flanked by Prince Olu Falolu, Bisoye Monebi, and Taiwo Adedimeji, said: “The Araromi-Obu people have been under severe attack by their Ikale neighbours over the judgment of an Akure High Court that ceded part of their land to Ikale people.

“Our experiences have been bitter in the last two weeks. Some people want to drive us away from our land. These people were born in Araromi Obu; they lived with us and never claimed to be the landlord.

“There is a court judgment that ceded our lands to Ikale people. Rather than wait for the law to take its course, these people have taken laws into their hands.

“We will not cede an inch of our land to anybody. We are ready to defend our land with our blood. Local government staff can no longer work. They invaded our land and prevented our people from going to the farm. We are being suppressed in our land.

“It is not that we cannot fight back, but we did not want to contribute to the security challenges in the country. We appeal to men of goodwill to come into our aid before the situation gets out of hand.

“The Monarch of Araromi Obu is the 18th Ajobu of Araromi Obu. There is nowhere in history it was said that the Ikale people came to install monarch on our land. We cannot allow this kind of brutalisation to continue.”

A former Chairman of Odigbo Local Government, Prince Olu Falolu, also said: “The judgment has been appealed against, while a stay of execution has also been filed at the appellate court.”

Police intervene

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the situation has been brought under control.

He said mobile policeman, and local policemen from the Okitipupa Area Command have also been drafted to the area to complement the team.

According to Joseph, “I am aware that they are fighting, but we have drafted our men to the area to restore normalcy.

“Some people have been arrested by our men in connection with the crisis.”

Vanguard