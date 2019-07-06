Hon. Shina Peller raises alarm over fake social media accounts

By Rotimi Agbana

Aquila Records/Club Quilox CEO, now a member of the National Assembly, Hon. Shina Abiola Peller has distanced himself from fake social media accounts bearing his name. According to a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Kola Popoola, the said social media accounts are being used by faceless criminals to swindle unsuspecting people of their hard earned money.

“The attention of the Media Office of Honourable Shina Abiola Peller has been drawn to a purported fraudulent activity being carried out on social media (Instagram and Facebook) by an unknown person deceitfully claiming to be Shina Peller.

Hon. Shina Peller wishes to inform the general public that the fake Instagram and Facebook account handle, mrshinapeller/@shina_peller_invesrment is created purposely by so-called faceless criminals to swindle innocent people, fraudulently asking them to pay money for investment purposes.

We hereby state that whoever makes a transaction with the said the Facebook name and the Instagram page (or similar handles/pages) does so at his or her own risk. Hon. Peller will not engage anyone via social media to request for any form of financial or political transaction or assistance.

Therefore, the general public is advised to be wary of fraudulent activities by faceless criminals who may take advantage of Hon. Shina Abiola Peller’s goodwill to swindle people online.

The only accounts that have connections with Hon. Shina Abiola Peller are:

@shinaayo2019 @shinaayoempowerment @shinapeller_fanpage and @shinapeller”, the statement reads.