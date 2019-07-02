HIV/AIDS: Sani Aliyu bags PEPFAR Heroes Award

By Sola Ogundipe

Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, Dr. Sani Aliyu, has recieved the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief,PEPFAR, Heroes’ Award for demonstrating uncommon leadership, commitment and determination to change the course of HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

Aliyu who received the Award along with 15 others at an event dubbed a “A night to Remember” to mark PEPFAR’s 15th anniversary, has guided the AIDS response in Nigeria through some of the most trying times and challenging situations.

The PEPFAR Heroes award have served as more than just a recognition of Dr Aliyu’s individual contribution and impact – they have been a source of motivation for all involved to do more to end the threat of HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

At an event dubbed a “A night to Remember” celebrating PEPFAR’s 15th anniversary, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington presented awards recognising individuals from a wide range of sectors involved in Nigeria’s AIDS response – People Living with HIV, Civil Society, government, and private citizens.

Aliyu’s data-driven and inclusive leadership style brought renewed confidence in NACA by donors, development partners, civil society organisations, faith-based organizations and the Network of Persons Living