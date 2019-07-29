Breaking News
Herve Renard is new Saudi Arabia head coach

News, Sports

Herve Renard, who resigned as Morocco coach following the team’s surprise elimination at the African Cup of Nations, said on Monday he was taking over Saudi Arabia’s national team.

“Happy to start a new adventure in Saudi Arabia on a new continent,” the 50-year-old Frenchman tweeted.

He led Zambia to a surprise African Cup of Nations title in 2015 and has also coached the national teams of Angola, Ivory Coast and Morocco in Africa, as well as clubs in France, England, Algeria and Vietnam.

The Saudi Football Federation confirmed the appointment, with its boss Yasser Almisehal saying “the choice was made on a great name, capable of bringing something extra to Saudi football”.

