Herdsmen: Pro-Biafra groups ask Igbos to rally round against attack

Scores of pro-Biafra groups yesterday, called on the Igbos to brace up and protect themselves against any attack as it regards any attempt to forcefully collect their land for cattle settlements.

The coalition of the pro-Biafra groups in Owerri, in their statement signed by the administrative Secretary, Emeka Ibekwe, also advised that the time to apportion blames have gone.

Some of the groups included the Biafra Independence Organization; Igbo Revolutionary Movement; Eastern Peoples Renewal; Biafra Clergy Network among others.

It stated: “Now is the time to build more synergies among the leading pro-Biafra groups, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo governors and traditional, religious, political and opinion leaders of Igbo land. This is not the time of apportioning blames against each other. Our people must avoid provocative and inciting statements that pitches one against another.

Also read:

“Ndigbo must know that the strength in unity of purposes is far greater than a sectional strength of one and his group. We also hail southeast governors for banning open grazing of cows in Igbo land. We urge them to emulate their Abia state brother, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in his vision in establishing Enyimba Economic City at Aba.

“We advise our governors to establish mechanical and technological villages across Igbo land to enable our unemployed youths to develop their talents.”

They continued: “The coalition of pro-Biafra groups condemned the false accusations against the governors of southeast mostly Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Abia and Enugu States respectively that they have given out their states land for Fulani herdsmen inhabitation.

“This inciting falsehood against the governors is capable of jeopardizing the synergistic approach to disband this foreign marauder called Fulani herdsmen.

“We challenge the traditional rulers and President general of the host communities of these land allegedly given to Fulani herdsmen by state governors to show proof of evidence that their state governor gave out lands to our enemies.”

Vanguard