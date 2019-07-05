HERDSMEN: Nigeria heading for revolution, PFN warns

IBADAN— GENERAL Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Apostle Nuhu Kure, yesterday, warned that there could be a revolution in the country if issues affecting the people are not handled dispassionately.

Specifically, Kure cautioned that the herdsmen saga currently assailing the nation could jeopardize the existence of the country if not genuinely tackled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The PFN Scribe gave these warnings when he visited the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Francis Wale Oke who is also the National Vice President of the PFN, in his office at the Precious Cornerstone University, Olaogun, Ibadan.

Kure said: “Yes, they may say the economy is growing, but the people are suffering. There is much anguish in the land.

“There could be a revolution if nothing is done urgently. Again, one must warn that the persistent herdsmen’s saga can actually truncate our nation called Nigeria, now or later if not properly addressed.”

He averred that with the level of consciousness among Nigerians, it would be difficult for the government to hoodwink them under any guise, admonishing, “Nigerians can no longer be caged. It will be difficult to carry out any lopsided agenda in the land again. Nigerians can hardly suffer anymore.”

On the suspended RUGA Scheme, the PFN scribe, who is also the founder and President of the Throneroom Trust Ministry, Kafancha, Kaduna State, said it was not a thing that the Federal Government could just force down the throat of Nigerians by fiat

Rather, he called for the convocation of a national summit by the Federal Government in the mould of a confab where stakeholders would iron out grey areas before such a scheme could be introduced and not by fiat order.

Kure, who is also a member of the National Advisory Board of the PFN, however, assured that the Church would continue to be praying for Buhari and the nation.

Tackles el-Rufai

In another development, the cleric lamented that some controversial policies of Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, could divide the nation along religious dichotomy, advising the governor to thread the path of reasoning in order not to destroy the country.

He said: “If El-rufai’s policies primarily targeted at Christians are left unchallenged, they could serve as impetus for other northern governors to copy. “Before you know it, the Federal Government too, can toe the path and this can further heighten the tension in the land.

“The relationship between El-Rufai and the church is nothing to write home about. “His policies are aimed at the church and not the mosque. How can you be licensing Pastors like dogs; it is unheard of.

Kure, who also lamented that the current peace in Kaduna State was tenuous and pretentious, added that killings and kidnappings, were still ongoing

While welcoming him, Bishop Wale Oke noted that situation in the Country was not beyond redemption, calling for sincerity and commitment on the part of the people and the government.

The Bishop urged Nigerians to be law abiding, imploring Christians not to relent in their support for the nation, physically and spiritually.