Herders/farmers crisis: PFN urges Nigerians to seek structural re-engineering

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on Nigerians to advocate for an urgent structural re-engineering of the country to stem the tide of farmers and herders clashes.

PFN’s General Secretary, Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, made the call while speaking as a guest speaker on a radio programme in Port-Harcourt.

Speaking on the backdrop of the 30-day ultimatum handed down to the federal government by a Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) to reverse the suspension of the controversial RUGA project, Kure condemned the government for its insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, saying that the problem at hand should be handled with every sense of responsibility.

“They are playing dangerous politics with people’s lives. Mr President must call these people to order. Nobody is bigger than the constitution of this country and those people fanning the embers of disunity, threatening to dislodge a particular set of people from a particular part of the country are committing a crime against the constitution and they must be arrested.

“It is very irresponsible of them to speak the way that they did and we expect the Inspector General of Police to go after them. We are tired of this lawlessness and we expect Mr President to bring sanity to this country,” he said.

The PFN scribe further advised Nigerians to desist from electing those he described as “irresponsible leaders who do not have morals and the fear of God”. He said such leaders only seek the face of God when things are not going their way, only to go back to their earthly ways when all is well with them.

According to him, the root cause of all the major problems facing us as a people today is largely due to the fact that we have “irresponsible, morally bankrupt and people who do not fear God in leadership positions”.

He, therefore, called on all well meaning Nigerians to stand up for the call to ensure that leadership positions are manned by “people who possess the necessary mental sanity and the fear of God as these are the only people who can re-engineer the foundations of this country so as to ensure there is peace and progress for all”.

Vanguard