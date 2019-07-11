Harriman condoles with the Okotie-Ebohs

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Temi Harriman has consoled with the family of the late First Republic minister, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh on the death of their son, Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh.

Harriman in a statement issued on behalf of the Harriman and Ogededgbe families of Warri kingdom lamented the passage of the politician saying “he was our relation and politician of note who left his mark.”



Noting the special bond between the deceased and his aged mother, Madam Dorothy Wilkinson while he was alive, Harriman prayed for comfort upon the mother, the widow, and every member of the larger Okotie-Eboh family.

The former lawmaker and All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain prayed for fortitude for them to bear what she described as an irreparable loss.