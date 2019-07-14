Hajj 2019: Oyetola urges Osun pilgrims to obey Saudi laws

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has urged the 2019 pilgrims from the state to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to comply with the law of the holy land.

The Governor gave this admonition while speaking at the farewell meeting with the pilgrims to the Holy Land of Mecca held on Saturday in Osogbo, the State capital.

He advised the 670 Osun pilgrims not to allow distractions of trading and other personal interests spoil the bountiful rewards of Hajj, which he described as one of the five pillars of Islam expected to be performed by every believing Muslim at least once in their lifetime.

The Governor said: “I am glad to be here meeting with all the lucky pilgrims in the State of Osun journeying to the Holy land of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the 2019 Hajj.

“Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is a rewarding ritual that every Muslim is expected to perform, at least once in their life time. I urge the pilgrims to focus on the primary purpose of embarking on pilgrimage by worshiping Allah with all your hearts.

“You should not allow some personal worldly distractions to prevent you from earning your rewards in full. You are also expected to conduct yourselves in line with the laws of Saudi Arabia. Remember you are all from the land of virtue. I urge you all to allow the omoluabi ethos of our dear state reflect in our conduct throughout your stay in the holy land.”

Meanwhile, the governor has sent a congratulatory letter to his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, who turned 54 on Friday, describing him as a worthy and dependable ally.

Oyetola said: “Kindly receive warm compliments from my family, the government and the good people of the State of Osun as you celebrate your 54th birthday.

“I join your family, friends, associates and well-wishers to felicitate with you on this occasion, coming immediately after the Supreme Court, the apex court in the country, reaffirmed our victory in the September 22 and 27, 2018 governorship election.

“You have proved to be a worthy ally who is reliable and dependable as we march on in the huge task of bringing development to our people.

“I wish to acknowledge the zeal, enthusiasm, commitment and determination that you have been exhibiting since we came on board on November 27, 2018.

“As you celebrate this birthday, I wish you God’s grace, good health, sound mind and long life while you continue to contribute your quota towards the improvement of lives of our people and the upliftment of our state.”