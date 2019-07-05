By Adeola Badru

The founder of One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has said if President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as a Minister of Petroleum, he would turn the sector around in his capacity as a spiritual master.

He made the call to the president on Friday in Ibadan, while speaking with journalists on the necessity of having him on board, adding that many of the ministers Buhari appointed in his first term have failed in their responsibilities.

He said no government could succeed without credible ministers to drive its programme.

The cleric added that the president should look out for those who have impacted on the country in the last 10 years in various engagements.

“President Buhari should look out for those who have shown commitment to service in the last 10 years either as civil servants or government appointees.”

“For instance, in the last four years, the country has not witnessed commensurate progress in the areas of power generation, agriculture, employment opportunities and the fight against corruption.”

“Mr President must not take anything for granted because Nigerians are going to fully assess him with his second term in office. He should not place emphasis on technocrats alone in the selection because there are other competent people who can deliver.”

“If you go to countries such as Malaysia, China and the Caribbean those who served in these countries do that with dedication and passion.”

“He should engage those who are ready to deliver. Professionals are the best bet to deliver for him. We need people of proven integrity and character. We need people who can stand on their own and take the bull by the horns.”

Maharaji, then, appealed to politicians to consider the common good than pursuing a personal edification.

“Nigerians should prevail on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come together to chart a fresh and edifying course for Nigeria.”

“No right-thinking Nigerian politician will deny the fact that Nigeria is obviously in a dilapidated state. This is a colossal national disgrace,” he declared.

He also called for the creation

of state police, saying it would help improve the security situation in the country.

The cleric advised the Federal Government to reveal the names of those involved in the mismanagement of funds of some privatised Nigerian companies, including Nigerian Airways, Ajaokuta Steel, Delta Steel, Nigeria Electric Power Authority, among others.