Gunmen attack police station in Bayelsa community, kill DPO, 3 other cops

…four others hospitalised

By Samuel Oyadongha

The peace of the riverside town of Agudama-Ekpetiama in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was shattered in the early hours of Monday when unknown gunmen attacked the community police station killing the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, a pregnant policewoman and two other cops.

Four others were seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment at the state-owned Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri.

The heavy gunshots from the invaders numbering about nine, who stormed the serene settlement through the River Nun at about 2 am in two speedboats, it was learned, caused panic among the natives.

The DPO simply identified as Supol Ola was shot dead alongside others while trying to respond to the volley of gunshots from the invaders.

Though the motive of the attackers could not be immediately ascertained, community sources told Vanguard that the gunmen ransacked the police station, looted the armoury looted and carted away service rifles of the slain officers.

Read also:

The remains of the slain officers have since been deposited at the morgue of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Youth Development Engr Udengs Eradiri, an indigene of the area who visited the scene has condemned the attacked that led to the death of the DPO and other policemen on duty.

He said: “the incident is a sad one and a clear attack on the people of the community and the police community.”

Eradiri, the immediate past President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide while condoling with the families of the affected victims, called on security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book and face the law.

Although the Spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, was yet to comment on the incident when this report was filed, it was, however, the subject of discussion among men of the command.