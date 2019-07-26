Breaking News
Translate

Gunmen abduct Sharia Court official, kill son in Kaduna

On 9:57 amIn Crime Guard, Newsby

Armed men have abducted the Director of Personnel Management with the Sharia Court of Appeal in Kaduna State, Mrs Aishatu Muhammad.

Gunmen, bandits
Gunmen

El-Zakzaky’s bail application for medical treatment abroad scuttled as court adjourns(Opens in a new browser tab)

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, said the victim was abducted from Kujama village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He also confirmed that the gunmen killed Muhammad’s son during the incident, on Wednesday.

According to Sabo, the Police Division in Sabon Tasha got a report of the attack and quickly dispatched personnel to the area to evacuate the remains of the victim’s son to the hospital.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.