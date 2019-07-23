Groups accuse Edo gov of anti-NASS sponsorship

…that’s not true—Governor’s aide

By Alemma Aliu

AS the Senate prepares to debate the report of its ad-hoc committee on the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly, two groups; Edo United Front, EUF, and Common Peoples Advocate, CPA, yesterday accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of sponsoring recent protests in the state against the National Assembly and national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the crisis.

A statement by the leader of EUF, Sylvester Oakina called on “innocent youths to reject further sponsorship on similar protests’ as it called on Obaseki to create jobs rather than “cash on the predicament of the joblessness of our youths to use them for nefarious activities”

A statement by CPA signed by its Chairman, Okogbo Osemedun and Secretary, Mr Tunde Aimiato also backed the resolution of the House of Representatives on the matter where it directed that a fresh letter of proclamation be issued and all the members inaugurated afresh to elect their leaders.

The group also carpeted the statement of the former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun who alleged that Oshiomhole was trying to impose his decisions on Obaseki.

But an aide of Obaseki who did not want to be quoted denied the allegation that the protests were sponsored by the state government.

He said: “How can they make such allegation? These people have been watching what has been happening in the state so they only reacted spurred by what is happening in the state.”

